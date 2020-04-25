UrduPoint.com
S.Africa Says To Seek $4.2 Bn In IMF, World Bank Help

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank help

South Africa will seek coronavirus relief aid from the IMF and the World Bank IMF where it is eligible for up to $4.2 billion, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Friday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):South Africa will seek coronavirus relief aid from the IMF and the World Bank IMF where it is eligible for up to $4.2 billion, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Friday.

"The IMF has indicated themselves that South Africa is entitled to apply for up to $4.2 billion in response to this crisis," he told a news conference.

"At the World Bank it seems for now we could negotiate for a facility of... maybe between 50 and 60 million (US) dollars - very small, but we will negotiate as much as we can in this regard".

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced a "massive" $26 billion relief package to support the economy and vulnerable parts of society during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the finance minister said when everything is put together, the "combined fiscal and monetary policy package" amounted to over 800 billion rand (US$42.1 billion).

