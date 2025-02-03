S.Africa Says 'will Not Let Up' Support For DR Congo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 09:56 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed Monday to continue providing support to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the face of nationwide calls to withdraw troops following the death of 14 South African soldiers.
Rwanda-backed M23 fighters have made substantial gains in the eastern DRC, taking the major city of Goma last week and vowing to march across the country to the capital Kinshasa.
It is the latest escalation in a mineral-rich region devastated by decades of fighting involving dozens of armed groups and has rattled the continent, with regional blocs holding emergency summits over the spiralling tensions.
"Achieving a lasting peace and security for the eastern DRC and the region requires the collective will of the community of nations," Ramaphosa said in a statement. "South Africa will not let up in its support to the people of the DRC."
Fourteen soldiers from South Africa have been killed in the conflict, prompting calls for a withdrawal, including from the radical Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party.
Most of the soldiers killed were part of a peacekeeping mission sent to eastern DRC in 2023 by the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC).
