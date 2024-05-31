Open Menu

S.Africa Set For Political Shake-up As ANC Loses Majority

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 07:32 PM

S.Africa set for political shake-up as ANC loses majority

South Africa's ruling ANC was on track Friday to score its worst electoral result ever, with the latest tallies showing voters deserted the party in droves and ended its 30-year political dominance

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) South Africa's ruling ANC was on track Friday to score its worst electoral result ever, with the latest tallies showing voters deserted the party in droves and ended its 30-year political dominance.

The African National Congress (ANC) is now all but certain to fall below 50 percent of the vote, forcing the party to seek a coalition partner to have enough backing to name a president and form a government.

This marks an historic evolution in the country's democratic journey, as the party has enjoyed an absolute parliamentary majority since 1994, when its then leader Nelson Mandela led the nation out of white minority rule and into democracy.

With more than two thirds of the votes cast in Wednesday's general election counted, the ANC remained in the lead but with a score below 42 percent, compared to the 57 percent it won in 2019 and far off the 62 percent secured by Mandela in 1994.

As votes continued to be validated, data from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) showed the centre-right Democratic Alliance (DA) held second place with 22.64 percent.

But it was not a surge by the DA that cut into the ANC's vote share.

In third place was former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on 12 percent, a surprise score for a party founded barely six months ago as a vehicle for the former ANC chief.

The final results are expected at the weekend, but with the trends clear and the votes stacking up on the IEC website, politicians and pundits were turning their attention to the prospects of an ANC-led coalition.

Related Topics

Nelson Mandela Minority Democracy Vote Vehicle Alliance Lead South Africa Congress 2019 All From Government Share Election 2018

Recent Stories

Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo v ..

Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus

6 minutes ago
 Governor stresses unity among political parties to ..

Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress

6 minutes ago
 Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

6 minutes ago
 Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve m ..

Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic  plants

6 minutes ago
 Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social res ..

Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI

6 minutes ago
 Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consoli ..

Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM

13 minutes ago
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: ..

JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad

13 minutes ago
 FESCO says no load managements under way in its re ..

FESCO says no load managements under way in its region

13 minutes ago
 Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for imp ..

Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance

14 minutes ago
 Several wounded in 'terrible' knife attack in Germ ..

Several wounded in 'terrible' knife attack in Germany

14 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar

US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar

18 minutes ago
 Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament

Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament

1 minute ago

More Stories From World