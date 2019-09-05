UrduPoint.com
S.Africa Shuts Embassy In Nigeria After Xenophobic Attacks: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:49 PM

South Africa said Thursday it has closed its diplomatic missions in the Nigerian cities of Abuja and Lagos following violence against South African businesses in reprisal for attacks on foreign-owned stores in Johannesburg

Johannesburg,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :South Africa said Thursday it has closed its diplomatic missions in the Nigerian cities of Abuja and Lagos following violence against South African businesses in reprisal for attacks on foreign-owned stores in Johannesburg.

"After receiving reports and threats from some of the Nigerians we decided to temporarily close while we are assessing the situation," foreign ministry spokesman Lunga Ngqengelele said, adding the missions were shut on Wednesday.

