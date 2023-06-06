S.Africa skirts recession with surprise first-quarter growth

UrduPoint.com

South Africa's economy grew slightly in the first three months of the year, confounding fears of a recession for Africa's most industrialised country, official data showed Tuesday

Gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.4 percent between January and March after shrinking 1.1 percent in the final three months of last year, the national statistics agency Stats SA said.

The growth came despite crippling power cuts that continue to crimp economic activity, and surpassed the expectations of many economists.

"The manufacturing and finance industries were the major drivers of growth on the supply side of the economy," Stats SA said in a statement.

"The demand side was lifted by exports, with smaller positive contributions for household, government, and investment spending," it added.

Economists at the bank FNB had said they expected a "mild recession", while others predicted growth to stagnate at around zero percent.

South Africa has been battered by a record run of electricity blackouts over the past year, due to mounting problems at the beleaguered power utility Eskom.

