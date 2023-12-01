S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The South African government said Friday it would inject $2.5 billion into beleaguered state logistics firm Transnet as it battles a huge backlog at ports.

Tens of thousands of containers are stuck at sea off Durban port because of equipment breakdowns and many ships are now going to other countries, officials said.

The National Treasury said the 47-billion-rand ($2.5 billion) guarantee facility will help the company -- which it said plays "a central role" in the economy -- to meet looming debt obligations.

"The entity has suffered significant operational, financial and governance challenges in recent times and is struggling to fulfil this strategic role," the Treasury said.

Transnet, which operates the rail freight network and all ports in Africa's biggest economy, will get immediate access to 22.8 billion rand to deal with debt and other pressing needs, the treasury said.

"Strict guarantee conditions" will need to be met to access the rest of the funds, it added.