S.Africa Unemployment Hits 29 Percent

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 03:59 PM

S.Africa unemployment hits 29 percent

Joblessness in South Africa has reached 29 percent, the highest level since the country's quarterly labour force survey was introduced 11 years ago, the statistics office said on Tuesday

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Joblessness in South Africa has reached 29 percent, the highest level since the country's quarterly labour force survey was introduced 11 years ago, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

"The unemployment rate increased by 1.4 percentage points from 27.6 percent in the first quarter of 2019 to 29.0 percent in the second quarter of 2019," StatsSA said in its quarterly report.

