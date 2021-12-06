UrduPoint.com

S.Africa Urges Vaccines 'without Delay' As Cases Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:45 PM

S.Africa urges vaccines 'without delay' as cases surge

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday urged citizens to get vaccinated as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases driven by the new Omicron variant

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday urged citizens to get vaccinated as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases driven by the new Omicron variant.

The number of daily infections rose five-fold in the space of a week, from 2,828 on November 26 to 16,055 last Friday.

About a quarter of tests for coronavirus have been positive, compared to just around two percent of those tested a fortnight ago.

"We are experiencing a rate of infections that we have not seen since the pandemic started," Ramaphosa warned in his weekly newsletter.

Omicron, detected by South African scientists 10 days ago, "appears to be dominating new infections", he said.

"I call on all South Africans to go out and get vaccinated without delay," he said.

Ramaphosa, whose country is the worst-hit in Africa for Covid, last week hinted at making coronavirus vaccines mandatory.

Despite the rise in infections, fatalities remain relatively low. Just one coronavirus-related death was recorded on Sunday, when 11,125 new infections were diagnosed.

Scientists are keeping a close eye on the new variant to see whether it may be more contagious or virulent, or can side-step existing vaccines.

So far 14.8 million people have been fully vaccinated in South Africa, or around a quarter of the country's population.

The rate of vaccination is higher among adults.

Children aged from 12 years are eligible for vaccines in South Africa.

With adequate supplies of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer shots, the government had initially wanted to vaccinate around 70 percent of the population by year's end, has moved that target to March 2022.

Seeking to overcome vaccine hesitancy, the authorities at the weekend opened up pop-up sites offering jabs at shopping malls, bus stations, airports, churches and recreation centres.

Private businesses are also helping push the vaccinations numbers up.

Africa's largest telecoms firm MTN said Monday that it will be "implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for staff" starting next month.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that our workplaces are guided by the highest standards of health and safety," MTN president Ralph Mupita said in the statement.

South Africa's largest health insurance company Discovery, which introduced a mandatory vaccination police in September, said last week that 94 percent of its staff are now vaccinated.

Meantime, highly populated Gauteng province, which hosts the capital Pretoria and the financial hub, Johannesburg, accounts for most of the current wave of infections.

The first cases of Omicron were detected last month in Gauteng province following a cluster of cases at a university.

Related Topics

Africa Police Company Pretoria Johannesburg South Africa Hub March May September November Sunday All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives letter from King Salm ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives letter from King Salman on behalf of President

8 minutes ago
 SIAL Middle East exhibition kicks off tomorrow at ..

SIAL Middle East exhibition kicks off tomorrow at ADNEC featuring 450 exhibitors

9 minutes ago
 Chief Minister GB grieved over martyrdom of Pak Ar ..

Chief Minister GB grieved over martyrdom of Pak Army officers in helicopter cras ..

7 minutes ago
 Furniture exports witness record 202.39% increase

Furniture exports witness record 202.39% increase

9 minutes ago
 90 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

90 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

9 minutes ago
 Ten more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus

Ten more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.