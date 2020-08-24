S.Africa warns finance minister over Zambia remarks

South Africa's president Monday strongly reprimanded his finance minister, Tito Mboweni, for making remarks on social media about the removal of Zambia's central bank governor

JOHNNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):South Africa's president Monday strongly reprimanded his finance minister, Tito Mboweni, for making remarks on social media about the removal of Zambia's central bank governor.

On Saturday, Zambian President Edgar Lungu dismissed central bank governor Denny Kalyalya and replaced him with former deputy finance minister Christopher Mphanza Mvunga.

In one of his tweets, Minister Mboweni promised to mobilize supposedly against the Zambian government if no reasons are given for the dismissal.

"President [Cyril] Ramaphosa wishes to assure the government and people of the Republic of Zambia that the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the South African Government and its people,'' South Africa's Presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa said the issue is being addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.

''South Africa and Zambia enjoy strong historical relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid. South Africa remains committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia,'' the statement read.

Kalyalya, was appointed five years ago as central bank governor and his tenure was to end in 2023. He previously worked as a World Bank executive director.