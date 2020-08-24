UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Warns Finance Minister Over Zambia Remarks

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:02 PM

S.Africa warns finance minister over Zambia remarks

South Africa's president Monday strongly reprimanded his finance minister, Tito Mboweni, for making remarks on social media about the removal of Zambia's central bank governor

JOHNNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):South Africa's president Monday strongly reprimanded his finance minister, Tito Mboweni, for making remarks on social media about the removal of Zambia's central bank governor.

On Saturday, Zambian President Edgar Lungu dismissed central bank governor Denny Kalyalya and replaced him with former deputy finance minister Christopher Mphanza Mvunga.

In one of his tweets, Minister Mboweni promised to mobilize supposedly against the Zambian government if no reasons are given for the dismissal.

"President [Cyril] Ramaphosa wishes to assure the government and people of the Republic of Zambia that the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the South African Government and its people,'' South Africa's Presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa said the issue is being addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.

''South Africa and Zambia enjoy strong historical relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid. South Africa remains committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia,'' the statement read.

Kalyalya, was appointed five years ago as central bank governor and his tenure was to end in 2023. He previously worked as a World Bank executive director.

Related Topics

Africa World Bank Governor Social Media Bank South Africa Zambia Government

Recent Stories

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation among GCC ..

21 minutes ago

Mubadala, Kohlberg sign definitive agreement to ac ..

21 minutes ago

PML-N policies made local industrial production un ..

19 minutes ago

Cleanliness of Muharram processions routes directe ..

19 minutes ago

Three unknown assailants burnt to death a man in l ..

22 minutes ago

ISS Crew to Remain Isolated in Russian Segment for ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.