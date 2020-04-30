UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.African Anti-apartheid Veteran Denis Goldberg Dies At 87

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:01 PM

S.African anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies at 87

South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg has died at 87, his family and foundation announced on Thursday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg has died at 87, his family and foundation announced on Thursday.

Goldberg was one of Nelson Mandela's closest colleagues in the struggle against white rule -- arrested and jailed for sabotage alongside the future leader in 1964.

He died just before midnight on Wednesday, his family and foundation said in a statement cited by local media.

"His was a life well-lived in the struggle for freedom in South Africa," the statement said.

Goldberg spent 22 years in a whites-only jail after his arrest with Mandela and other activists including Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki and Andrew Mlangeni.

He was the only white man of those arrested.

Receiving a high-profile honour in London in 2016, Goldberg said there was "a long way to go" on race relations in South Africa.

"The racial segregation was burnt into the minds of every South African," he said.

Goldberg made the comments when he and fellow activist Ahmed Kathrada received the freedom of the City of London.

sn/jxb

Related Topics

Nelson Mandela Jail Died London Man South Africa 2016 Family Media Race

Recent Stories

Ogra recommends govt cut in POL prices

9 minutes ago

Helping marginalized segments is a moral, religiou ..

2 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Thailand to Begin Lifting COVID-19 Business Restri ..

2 minutes ago

Recovery of 17 out of 20 patients in Mianwali is e ..

2 minutes ago

Attock police foil drug smuggling attempt

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.