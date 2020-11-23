UrduPoint.com
S.African Anti-graft Panel To Ask Police To Probe Zuma Walkout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:38 PM

S.African anti-graft panel to ask police to probe Zuma walkout

A South African panel hearing testimonies about rampant state corruption during Jacob Zuma's reign, on Monday said it would ask police to investigate the former president after his walkout last week.

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :A South African panel hearing testimonies about rampant state corruption during Jacob Zuma's reign, on Monday said it would ask police to investigate the former president after his walkout last week.

"I have decided to request the secretary of the commission to lay a criminal complaint with the South African police against Mr Zuma so that the police can investigate his conduct," the commission's chair and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said in a statement.

