S.African anti-graft panel to ask police to probe Zuma walkout

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :A South African panel hearing testimonies about rampant state corruption during Jacob Zuma's reign, on Monday said it would ask police to investigate the former president after his walkout last week.

"I have decided to request the secretary of the commission to lay a criminal complaint with the South African police against Mr Zuma so that the police can investigate his conduct," the commission's chair and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said in a statement.