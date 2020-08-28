UrduPoint.com
S.African Defense Attache Praises Russia's 'Combat Readiness' To Battle COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa has heard about the COVID-19 vaccine, which Russia has recently registered, and praises the Russian efforts to confront the ongoing pandemic, South African Defense Attache at the Embassy in Moscow, Brigadier General M Masinda, told Sputnik, adding that his country is thankful for Russian aid to battle the coronavirus in South Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) South Africa has heard about the COVID-19 vaccine, which Russia has recently registered, and praises the Russian efforts to confront the ongoing pandemic, South African Defense Attache at the Embassy in Moscow, Brigadier General M Masinda, told Sputnik, adding that his country is thankful for Russian aid to battle the coronavirus in South Africa.

"Coming to this thing about the vaccine, the issue of the vaccine, we have heard about it, there has been considerable coverage about it. We are really happy that there is something being done [to eliminate] the pandemic," Masinda said,

In early August, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, Gam-COVID-Vac, dubbed Sputnik V. Though some Western countries have expressed reservations about the vaccine, as it has yet to pass the required Phase 3 of clinical trials, the Russian Health Ministry has said that Sputnik V has undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

Masinda said that while there have been some questions about the vaccine in the Western media, he remains very positive about it.

"But for me as a person, I'm telling you I'm very positive about it [the vaccine] because I see that something [is] going on towards eliminating this [pandemic] and I also thank the readiness. As a military person, I will say 'the combat readiness' of the Russian Federation towards the pandemic," Masinda said.

Masinda doubted that South Africa could be negative about the vaccine and recalled Russia's experience in producing vaccines and combating the virus outbreaks.

South Africa as a country would receive the information about Russia's registering the vaccine "as good news" since no one wants this pandemic to continue, Masinda said, adding that his country "is very positive" about the scientific advancements Russia makes to eliminate the pandemic

"Nobody wants [its] citizens to suffer in a situation of pandemics.

At the present moment, everybody wants a solution," he said.

According to Masinda, when he talks at a personal level with the people of South Africa, they worry a lot about the pandemic and how to come out of it.

The latest WHO figures show that the whole African continent has over 1 million confirmed cases and over 20,000 fatalities, while over 600,000 cases and over 13,000 deaths have been recorded in South Africa. However, while in mid-summer the region saw a huge spike in cases, as of August 26, the WHO noticed that the pandemic is, in general, continuing to slow down in the region.

SOUTH AFRICA THANKS RUSSIA FOR ITS AID TO BATTLE COVID-19

Masinda highly praised the Russian humanitarian aid that the country delivered to South Africa in May and in June. The aid included test systems for the detection of the coronavirus, according to Moscow.

"I'm telling you the people of South Africa are very very thankful about the contribution that the Russian Federation has made towards this dealing with this pandemic. I saw it twice [the deliveries of aid to South Africa from Russia]. I'm very sure that they were welcomed with warm hands," he said.

He noted that the people of South Africa are very friendly and they will always accept the help offered by Moscow with open hands.

"Remember that no country was ready for this pandemic, but it is good when you've got good friends who when you're in trouble offer help when you need it," Masinda said.

In July, following a meeting with foreign ministers of the African Union troika, comprising the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt and South Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would further assist Africa in combating the spread of the coronavirus. In particular, Moscow will promote decision-making, in which African countries are interested, within the UN, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the diplomat said.

