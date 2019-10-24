UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.African Ex-opposition Leader Quits Political Posts

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:39 PM

S.African ex-opposition leader quits political posts

The first black leader of South Africa's largest opposition party renounced his party membership and seat in parliament Thursday, a day after quitting as party chief in a race row

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The first black leader of South Africa's largest opposition party renounced his party membership and seat in parliament Thursday, a day after quitting as party chief in a race row.

Mmusi Maimane, 39, stood down as head of the Democratic Alliance (DA) citing "coordinated attacks" from parts of his traditionally white liberal party against affirmative action policies favourable to the black majority population.

In a tweet on Thursday, he further distanced himself from the DA, announcing he would leave parliament and relinquish the party membership that he first gained in 2009.

The DA was established in 2000 as a merger of three "white" parties that tried to distance themselves from their previously racist past.

The Soweto-born Maimane, who has been at the helm of the DA since 2015, produced a historic victory for the party in the 2016 local elections.

He then campaigned fiercely as the first black leader of the DA in the 2019 national election, trying to convince black middle-class voters that the party was no longer a "white" party, but suffered significant losses instead.

The party saw a two percent drop in votes and lost five of their previous 89 seats in parliament following the 2014 election.

The conservative and predominantly white Freedom Front Plus, founded in 1994 during the negotiations to end apartheid, performed unexpectedly well, picking up 10 seats -- six more than in 2014.

Tensions have been high ever since the May vote.

Over the past weekend the party resolved to elect Maimane's outspoken predecessor, Helen Zille, to come back and occupy the powerful seat of Federal council chairperson.

Maimane has in the past clashed with Zille over her praise for aspects of colonialism.

Speaking to journalists in Johannesburg, he said there were some in the party who did not share his vision and direction for a non-racial party.

Maimane quits the party in the same week that the DA's Herman Mashaba resigned from it as well, and as mayor of Johannesburg, the country's largest city.

Mashaba said he left because of the DA's approach to racial inequality.

Race relations remain tense in Africa's most industrialised nation 25 years after the fall of apartheid.

Related Topics

Election Africa Parliament Vote Johannesburg Same Alliance South Africa May 2016 2015 2019 From Share Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold price remains stable, traded at Rs 87,000 per ..

5 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

5 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago

Up-gradation of railway track to open more job opp ..

6 minutes ago

PM Khan extends sincere prayers for good health of ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan placed in Group C of the ICC U19 Cricket ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.