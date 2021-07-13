S.African govt official says 10 killed in Soweto looting stampede

South African police found 10 people dead late Monday after a stampede occurred during a looting spree in the Johannesburg township of Soweto, a provincial government official said

"The police discovered in the evening that 10 people died during (a) stampede," provincial premier David Makhura told reporters in Soweto on Tuesday.