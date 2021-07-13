UrduPoint.com
S.African Govt Official Says 10 Killed In Soweto Looting Stampede

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:55 PM

Soweto, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :South African police found 10 people dead late Monday after a stampede occurred during a looting spree in the Johannesburg township of Soweto, a provincial government official said.

"The police discovered in the evening that 10 people died during (a) stampede," provincial premier David Makhura told reporters in Soweto on Tuesday.

