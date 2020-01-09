UrduPoint.com
S.African Military Plane Catches Fire In DR Congo, No Casualties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:23 PM

S.African military plane catches fire in DR Congo, no casualties

A South African military transporter carrying 67 people caught fire on landing Thursday in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma but there were no casualties, the UN said.

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A South African military transporter carrying 67 people caught fire on landing Thursday in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma but there were no casualties, the UN said.

The plane was flying from Beni, a city about 350 kilometres (220 miles) north of Goma and also in the Democratic Republic of Congo's east.

"The left engine caught fire upon landing," said the UN mission in the country, known by its French acronym MONUSCO, adding that its firefighters "intervened." "There were eight crew and 59 passengers. Everybody was evacuated safe and sound. Nobody suffered major injuries. The runway has reopened," it said.

The plane served South African peacekeepers deployed in Beni, in the volatile North Kivu province.

Some reports said the plane was a Soviet/Russian-made Antonov.

