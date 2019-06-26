UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.African Miners Underground For A Week In Sit-in Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:21 PM

S.African miners underground for a week in sit-in protest

More than 200 miners in South Africa on Wednesday marked one week underground as they hold a sit-in protest against alleged sexual harassment by a manager as well as a wave of sackings

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :More than 200 miners in South Africa on Wednesday marked one week underground as they hold a sit-in protest against alleged sexual harassment by a manager as well as a wave of sackings.

The striking workers at the Lanxess chrome mine have refused to leave the mine in Rustenburg, North West province, since their shift ended last week, forcing the unit to halt production.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUMSA) said the strike action was over accusations of sexual harassment by a senior manager as well as the previous dismissal of 56 employees.

"It has been exactly one week today that they began their protest action," union spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola told AFP.

"There is a female worker who has allegedly been sexually harassed by a captain who promised her promotion.

"In an atmosphere of intimidation, fear and hostility... they put pressure on her to withdraw the charges, sparking the sit-in.

"They have also unfairly dismissed 56 NUMSA workers for participating in a (separate) strike." Hlubi-Majola said the underground strikers were short of food but did have water. Ten have been taken out to receive hospital treatment.

A spokesman for the Lanxess mine said the strikers had been offered food and medical aid at the surface, but had refused.

Spokesman Ben Marais said food supplied inside the mine by NUMSA was not being fairly distributed, and alleged that some strikers had stopped sick workers from getting medical attention.

"NUMSA has drastically worsened the situation of the illegal strikers underground," he said, adding that the sexual harassment charges were being independently investigated.

Related Topics

Protest Water Rustenburg South Africa From

Recent Stories

Following dollar, Rupee falls against Saudi Riyal, ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister Says Formation of Possible Gl ..

7 minutes ago

278 illegal gas connections removed in Peshawar

9 minutes ago

RPO holds meeting with DPOs, SDPOs

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court maintains deaths sentence of a murd ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister Expresses Hope War in Yemen t ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.