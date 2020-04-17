UrduPoint.com
S.African Mining Executive Faces Charges For Alleged Lockdown Breach

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:28 PM

A South African platinum mining company executive was released on bail on Friday after a first court appearance for allegedly flouting coronavirus lockdown regulations, the police said

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A South African platinum mining company executive was released on bail on Friday after a first court appearance for allegedly flouting coronavirus lockdown regulations, the police said.

Mark Munroe, chief executive of Impala Platinum (Implats) operations in Rustenberg, 160 kilometres northwest of Johannesburg, was arrested on Tuesday for reportedly instructing miners to return to work despite a nation-wide ban on mining operations to fight coronavirus.

"Mark Munroe... has just appeared before the Tlhabane magistrate court following his arrest for contravening lockdown regulations on April 14," police spokesperson Vish Naidoo told AFP.

He was released on a 60,000 rand ($3,200) bail and has been ordered back to court August 4, 2020, Naidoo said.

Implats spokesman Johan Theron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

South Africa is three weeks into a strict five-week nation-wide lockdown scheduled to last until the end of April.

Some restrictions were eased this week to help with the economic impact of the shutdown, including an authorisation to partially resume mining operations announced on Thursday.

