Open Menu

S.African Minister, Bodyguards Robbed In 'unprecedented Incident'

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 06:18 PM

S.African minister, bodyguards robbed in 'unprecedented incident'

South African police said on Tuesday a government minister was robbed and her bodyguards had their guns stolen in what authorities in the crime-ridden country described as an "unprecedented incident"

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) South African police said on Tuesday a government minister was robbed and her bodyguards had their guns stolen in what authorities in the crime-ridden country described as an "unprecedented incident".

The attack took place on Monday as Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was travelling on a highway south of Johannesburg, police said.

"The tyres of the Minister's car were punctured by spikes, bringing the car to a stop enabling the criminals to rob the occupants of valuables," the transport ministry said in a statement.

The minister and her guards emerged from the ordeal "unharmed and safe", it added.

Police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe said the robbers got away with personal belongings and two South African Police Service (SAPS) pistols.

"A manhunt has since been launched following this unprecedented incident and to bring to book those responsible," Mathe said.

Involving a high-profile official with an armed security detail, the incident is striking even for South African standards.

The country has long had a reputation for violent crime and is often described as one of the most dangerous in the world outside a war zone.

Police recorded more than 500 robberies and almost 70 murders a day in the country of 62 million people from April to June this year, according to official statistics.

Authorities have been accused of failing to ensure safety and secure justice for crime victims.

Related Topics

Attack World Police Car Johannesburg April June Criminals From Government Million

Recent Stories

Govt. to extend cooperation, resources to ECP for ..

Govt. to extend cooperation, resources to ECP for holding free, fair, transparen ..

20 seconds ago
 DC Islamabad conducts crackdown against use of ill ..

DC Islamabad conducts crackdown against use of illicit polythene bags

22 seconds ago
 Cadet College students mesmerized by Lyallpur Muse ..

Cadet College students mesmerized by Lyallpur Museum antiques

28 seconds ago
 Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasizes proactive measures to m ..

Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasizes proactive measures to monitor stipend payments

19 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for a comprehensive strateg ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for a comprehensive strategy to address mental health iss ..

43 minutes ago
 SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilit ..

SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilitate business community

43 minutes ago
Speakers call for independent state of Palestine t ..

Speakers call for independent state of Palestine to ensure world peace

43 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against Dollar

40 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

2 hours ago
 UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: offi ..

UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: official media

40 minutes ago
 Promotion of echo-friendly agri technology to help ..

Promotion of echo-friendly agri technology to help combat smog: Dr Iqrar

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World