UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.African, Other States Request Consulates In St. Petersburg - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:40 PM

S.African, Other States Request Consulates in St. Petersburg - Russian Foreign Ministry

Several countries, including from Africa's south, have requested to open consulates in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, and their petitions are currently being reviewed, Vladimir Zapevalov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's representative in St. Petersburg, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Several countries, including from Africa's south, have requested to open consulates in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, and their petitions are currently being reviewed, Vladimir Zapevalov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's representative in St. Petersburg, told Sputnik.

"St. Petersburg is often called the consular capital of Russia, we expect that several consulates will be opened in the near future. It includes honorary consuls as well. There are requests from several countries, for example, including from southern Africa, but they are still being reviewed, therefore it is too early to name any of them in particular," Zapevalov said.

St. Petersburg currently hosts 33 general consulates, 30 honorary consuls and three missions of international organizations. Zapevalov told Sputnik that the three pillars of consular affairs were culture, tourism and education, and that he and his foreign colleagues shared the belief that global political turbulence should be left out.

"In my conversations with consuls general, I always highlight that their main tasks are to protect the interests of their citizens on Russian territory and to pave ways for economic cooperation and humanitarian ties. Political issues we should leave for our capitals to settle. In general, our colleagues share this position," Zapevalov said.

In addition to hosting foreign consular missions to Russia, St. Petersburg is also active in developing ties with foreign countries on its own behalf, a practice known as paradiplomacy. According to the diplomat, the city's cooperation with Finland, Estonia, Latvia, China and Belarus was especially dynamic.

St. Petersburg, Russia's second largest city, is located in the country's northwest at the head of the Gulf of Finland and has a population of approximately 5.38 million people.

Related Topics

Africa Education Russia China Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Petersburg Estonia Belarus Finland Latvia From Share Million

Recent Stories

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan partic ..

29 minutes ago

President of Turkmenistan signed a number of docum ..

29 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 563 due to Coronavirus in Chin ..

35 minutes ago

Preparations for Shivartari festival kicks off in ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave clear cut message ..

6 minutes ago

Hurriyat Leaders Lauded to Prime Minister Imran Kh ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.