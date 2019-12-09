UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.African Police Shoot Dead Suspect Fleeing Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:14 PM

S.African police shoot dead suspect fleeing court

Five armed suspects tried to escape incarceration on Monday after appearing in a South African court but three were rearrested and one shot dead, while another slipped past police and is still at large, police said

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Five armed suspects tried to escape incarceration on Monday after appearing in a South African court but three were rearrested and one shot dead, while another slipped past police and is still at large, police said.

The five men were appearing before the Johannesburg high court in different cases when they made their attempted getaway just before lunchtime, stabbing two police officers.

Police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said before they could flee the court building, one of the suspects was fatally shot, while three were seized by police, two of who were wounded.

"The circumstances surrounding the escape are still sketchy as police are on the scene with other role players, piecing together information," Peters said in a statement.

She said details of the fifth suspect who is on the run would be made public soon.

Related Topics

Dead Police Johannesburg Court

Recent Stories

Alberta Premier Kenney Heads to Ottawa to Fight Ca ..

2 minutes ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

2 minutes ago

Two Arrested in Connection With Japanese Doctor's ..

2 minutes ago

Fourteen Children Injured at Amusement Park in Egy ..

2 minutes ago

NAB Sukkur holds awareness walk

12 minutes ago

Guterres Calls on Donors to Pledge $1Bln to UN Eme ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.