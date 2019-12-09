S.African police shoot dead suspect fleeing court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Five armed suspects tried to escape incarceration on Monday after appearing in a South African court but three were rearrested and one shot dead, while another slipped past police and is still at large, police said

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Five armed suspects tried to escape incarceration on Monday after appearing in a South African court but three were rearrested and one shot dead , while another slipped past police and is still at large, police said.

The five men were appearing before the Johannesburg high court in different cases when they made their attempted getaway just before lunchtime, stabbing two police officers.

Police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said before they could flee the court building, one of the suspects was fatally shot, while three were seized by police, two of who were wounded.

"The circumstances surrounding the escape are still sketchy as police are on the scene with other role players, piecing together information," Peters said in a statement.

She said details of the fifth suspect who is on the run would be made public soon.