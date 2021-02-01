S.African President Personally Greets First Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine at Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza personally greeted the long-awaited first batch of one million doses of India-made COVID-19 vaccine at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza personally greeted the long-awaited first batch of one million doses of India-made COVID-19 vaccine at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The vaccine, developed by the AstraZeneca/University of Oxford and produced by the Serum Institute of India, is expected to first undergo additional testing before it is eventually rolled out in two weeks' time.

The second batch of 500,000 doses is expected to arrive later in February.

The African country plans to vaccinate 1.2 million frontline workers in the first phase of the inoculation campaign. During the next phase, essential workers, the elderly citizens and people with underlying health conditions will receive vaccine shots.

South Africa has the largest tally of COVID-19 cases on the continent. The country has so far logged over 1.4 million cases, including almost 1.3 million recoveries and some 44,000 deaths.