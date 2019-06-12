UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.African President Under Investigation Over Graft Allegations

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:31 PM

S.African president under investigation over graft allegations

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is under investigation by the country's anti-corruption watchdog over a 500,000 rand ($35,000) donation to his campaign fund from a company facing extensive graft allegations, the presidency said Wednesday

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is under investigation by the country's anti-corruption watchdog over a 500,000 rand ($35,000) donation to his campaign fund from a company facing extensive graft allegations, the presidency said Wednesday.

Ramaphosa, who was re-elected last month, has staked his reputation on fighting corruption in a nation smarting from the graft scandal-tainted tenure of his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

But his party has continued to face wideranging corruption claims against senior figures and even the president himself.

The inquiry against him centres on opposition complaints over a payment from Bosasa, a company that corruptly won huge government tenders under Zuma's tenure.

According to the South African presidency, the country's ombudswoman Busisiwe Mkhwebane has issued Ramaphosa with a notice to respond to allegations that he violated the executive ethics code.

"It is served on an individual when they are implicated in an adverse or detrimental manner in a current investigation," the president's spokeswoman Khusela Diko said.

Ramaphosa has told parliament that the payment in October 2017 was to his son Andile for consultancy work for Bosasa, which was renamed African Global Operations.

But he later said it was a donation towards his own campaign to become leader of the ruling ANC party, a hard-fought battle in which he beat Zuma's chosen candidate.

Ramaphosa, who promised to pay back the campaign funds, has until 21 June to respond to Mkhwebane.

Related Topics

Corruption Parliament Company June October 2017 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting Saudi Arab ..

16 minutes ago

DIFC enacts new &#039;Employment Law&#039; issued ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet President of Philippines on Inde ..

16 minutes ago

One-window counters being set-up at e-khidmat cent ..

15 seconds ago

Australia post 307 against Pakistan

19 seconds ago

Afghan Chief Executive Says Vital to Avert Recurre ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.