UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.African Restaurant Union Makes Urgent Appeals To President To Lift Covid-19 Restrictions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:37 PM

S.African Restaurant Union Makes Urgent Appeals to President to Lift Covid-19 Restrictions

The Restaurants Association of South Africa told Sputnik it hoped President Cyril Ramaphosa will heed its calls and save the industry by lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions, as catering facilities have already suffered extreme losses

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Restaurants Association of South Africa told Sputnik it hoped President Cyril Ramaphosa will heed its calls and save the industry by lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions, as catering facilities have already suffered extreme losses.

The association has sent a letter to Ramaphosa asking the president to abandon the curfew and the ban on selling alcohol. Wendy Alberts, the head of the Restaurants Association of South Africa, who attracted media attention by staging pickets outside the country's seat of power since Monday, told Sputnik that Ramaphosa had received her letter.

"We have a positive update. We have submitted our letter directly to the Presidency confirming our letter will be brought to the direct attention of the President," Alberts said.

Alberts staged sit-ins outside the Union Buildings complex and other landmarks in South Africa's political capital of Pretoria, calling on authorities to lift the strict curfew and the ban on alcohol sales.

Alberts said that about 4,000 restaurants from the country's 11,000 have already shut down and that nearly 60 percent of all establishments face closure in a month if the 9:00 p.m. curfew and the alcohol ban remains in place, according to the IOL outlet. The restauranteur explained that restaurants made most of their profit from alcohol sales, rather than meals.

The sector has received no government support as about 500,000 employees have been laid off or placed on unpaid leave due to measures to combat coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pretoria South Africa Media All From Government Industry Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Turkish Sailors Kidnapped Off West African Coast ' ..

3 minutes ago

Senior US House Republicans Push University Biden ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Stands for Int'l Cooperation in Fight Again ..

7 minutes ago

Renowned Chelsea Flower Show Postponed for First T ..

7 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Hopes 'Crimean Platform' Event ..

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister discuss e ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.