Open Menu

S.African Soldier Killed, 13 Wounded Fighting DR Congo Rebels

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 11:34 PM

S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels

One South African soldier was killed and 13 more wounded in a battle with M23 rebels in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the army said Friday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) One South African soldier was killed and 13 more wounded in a battle with M23 rebels in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the army said Friday.

South African troops have been deployed in the DRC as part of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) force helping the government put down a rebellion.

There have been several clashes between the force and the M23, the latest on Thursday at Sake, a town 25 kilometres (14 miles) west of Goma in restive North Kivu.

According to a statement from South African Defence Headquarters, a "battle ensued between M23 and our forces" in which "13 members were injured and one was fatally wounded".

"All the injured members were evacuated to Goma Hospital and are recuperating. Meanwhile two armoured personnel carriers were damaged during the engagement," it said.

The March 23 Movement resumed its armed campaign in eastern DRC at the end of 2021, seizing swathes of territory in war-torn but mineral-rich North Kivu province.

The Congolese army has tried to repel the rebel group, which has almost entirely encircled Goma, the provincial capital, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people have sought shelter.

Related Topics

Injured Army Goma Congo March All From Government

Recent Stories

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

2 minutes ago
 Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

2 minutes ago
 PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

2 minutes ago
 Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

7 minutes ago
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South A ..

Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote

21 minutes ago
 UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election ba ..

UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle

21 minutes ago
 LHC orders transfer of custodial torture, deaths a ..

LHC orders transfer of custodial torture, deaths and rape cases to FIA

21 minutes ago
 Swiatek eyes French Open birthday boost, Sinner, G ..

Swiatek eyes French Open birthday boost, Sinner, Gauff into last 16

21 minutes ago
 PHC directs hospitals to prepare for measles, heat ..

PHC directs hospitals to prepare for measles, heat stroke patients

1 hour ago
 Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight

Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight

1 hour ago

More Stories From World