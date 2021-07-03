UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAfricans Gather In Support Of Zuma, A Day Before Jail Deadline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 07:18 PM

SAfricans gather in support of Zuma, a day before jail deadline

Hundreds of supporters gathered in a show of solidarity for former South African president Jacob Zuma outside his Nkandla homestead Saturday, as the deadline looms for him to hand himself over

Nkandla, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Hundreds of supporters gathered in a show of solidarity for former South African president Jacob Zuma outside his Nkandla homestead Saturday, as the deadline looms for him to hand himself over.

In an unprecedented ruling, Zuma was on Tuesday told by the constitutional court to hand himself over by Sunday to start a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

Supporters, mainly members of the African National Congress's Umkhonto Wesizwe military wing, have for weeks camped outside Zuma's home in KwaZula-Natal province in solidarity with the former leader.

Donning traditional leopard skins and ostrich feathers - wielding spears, shields and clubs known as "knobkerries," men known as "amaButho," or Zulu regiments marched in the streets of Nkandla, singing praise songs about Zuma.

Bare-breasted women in elaborate necklaces and headbands danced and sang as they paraded.

"The reason I am here is because I love Zuma," one supporter told AFP, "when he was in leadership we had no electricity problems, there was no lockdown or covid.

" Tension has been bubbling under this week as members of the MKMVA military veterans' association threatened that there would be instability in the country if the former leader was apprehended, promising to form a human shield around Zuma.

Fearing a showdown, the ruling ANC said it had postponed a scheduled meeting of its top National Executive Committee this weekend.

Numerous convoys of provincial local leaders, including the ANC secretary in Kwa Zulu Natal Mdumiseni Ntuli and provincial premier Sihle Zikalala were spotted at the homestead.

Speaking to AFP on Saturday, Zuma ally and confidant Carl Niehaus confirmed that Zuma was in his homestead and meeting visiting spiritual leaders on Saturday.

Built in the traditional nguni homestead structure, including a majestic thatched-roof main house surrounded by dozens other smaller huts, Zuma's multi-million rand homestead towers over the rural valley.

If the 79-year-old fails to turn himself in by Sunday, police will be given a further three days to arrest him and take him to jail to start is sentence.

Related Topics

Contempt Of Court Police Electricity Jail Threatened Natal Homestead Congress Women Sunday Top Court Love

Recent Stories

Anti-Congo spray starts at Hangu

2 minutes ago

Pasban-e- Hurriyat pays tribute to late Ch. Ibrahi ..

4 minutes ago

Bangladesh receives 4.5M doses of US, Chinese vacc ..

4 minutes ago

Ministers, CS condoles over death of KPRA's Tax ad ..

4 minutes ago

Four People Injured in Cessna Plane Accident in Cz ..

4 minutes ago

Rain wind thunderstorm forecast at isolated places ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.