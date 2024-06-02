Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) South Africa's ruling ANC on Sunday said it will enter talks with other parties to form a new government, after losing its three-decade-old absolute majority in a watershed election.

With 99.91 percent of the votes from Wednesday's election counted, President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress had only 40.2 percent, a catastrophic slump from the 57.5 percent it won in 2019.

"The ANC is committed to the formation of a government that reflects the will of the people, that is stable and that is able to govern effectively," ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told a press conference.

The party must negotiate a coalition government or at least persuade others to back Ramaphosa's re-election in parliament to allow him to form a minority administration.

Mbalula said the ANC will hold discussions internally and with other groups "over the next few days".

This marks a historic turning point for South Africa as the party has enjoyed an absolute majority since 1994, when liberation hero Nelson Mandela led the nation out of white-minority rule and into democracy.