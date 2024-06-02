S.Africa's ANC To Start Coalition Talks After Bruising Vote
Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) South Africa's ruling ANC on Sunday said it will enter talks with other parties to form a new government, after losing its three-decade-old absolute majority in a watershed election.
With 99.91 percent of the votes from Wednesday's election counted, President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress had only 40.2 percent, a catastrophic slump from the 57.5 percent it won in 2019.
"The ANC is committed to the formation of a government that reflects the will of the people, that is stable and that is able to govern effectively," ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told a press conference.
The party must negotiate a coalition government or at least persuade others to back Ramaphosa's re-election in parliament to allow him to form a minority administration.
Mbalula said the ANC will hold discussions internally and with other groups "over the next few days".
This marks a historic turning point for South Africa as the party has enjoyed an absolute majority since 1994, when liberation hero Nelson Mandela led the nation out of white-minority rule and into democracy.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From World
-
Swiatek into French Open quarter-finals after 40-minute blitz31 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results32 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Medical Mission ready to handle Hajj health emergencies, assures Head52 minutes ago
-
Historic Agreement: Oxford University to provide scholarships to Balochistan students52 minutes ago
-
India's Modi eyes election victory as top opponent readies for jail2 hours ago
-
North Korea sends 600 more trash-filled balloons over border2 hours ago
-
Egypt's Sudanese refugees using rich cuisine to build new lives3 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Canadian Open scores3 hours ago
-
Serbia reruns local elections in capital4 hours ago
-
Gwadar to become internationally acclaimed world-class port city: Ahsan Iqbal5 hours ago
-
Fed up with inaction, Germany's climate activists contest EU elections5 hours ago
-
Heatstroke killed 33 Indian polling staff on last voting day: state election chief5 hours ago