S.Africa's Ex-parliament Speaker Arrested In Graft Probe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) South Africa's former parliament speaker was arrested Thursday as part of a graft inquiry, the latest scandal to hit the governing ANC party ahead of elections in May.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who resigned her speaker post Wednesday, was formally detained after handing herself in to police near Pretoria, prosecutors said.
The ANC veteran was due to appear before a judge and be formally charged with corruption and money laundering, Henry Mamothame, a spokesman for the National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed to AFP.
"She's appearing at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court," Mamothame said.
Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of soliciting hefty amounts in bribes from a former military contractor during her previous tenure as defence minister. She denies the allegations.
On Wednesday, she resigned as speaker and a lawmaker with immediate effect.
