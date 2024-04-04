(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) South Africa's former parliament speaker was arrested Thursday as part of a graft inquiry, the latest scandal to hit the governing ANC party ahead of elections in May.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who resigned her speaker post Wednesday, was formally detained after handing herself in to police near Pretoria, prosecutors said.

The ANC veteran was due to appear before a judge and be formally charged with corruption and money laundering, Henry Mamothame, a spokesman for the National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed to AFP.

"She's appearing at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court," Mamothame said.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of soliciting hefty amounts in bribes from a former military contractor during her previous tenure as defence minister. She denies the allegations.

On Wednesday, she resigned as speaker and a lawmaker with immediate effect.