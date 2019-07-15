UrduPoint.com
S.Africa's Graft-accused Zuma Claims He Has Been 'vilified'

S.Africa's graft-accused Zuma claims he has been 'vilified'

South Africa's graft-accused ex-president Jacob Zuma said Monday he had been "vilified", as he testified at a judicial inquiry into the alleged looting of state funds while in power

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :South Africa's graft-accused ex-president Jacob Zuma said Monday he had been "vilified", as he testified at a judicial inquiry into the alleged looting of state funds while in power.

"I have been vilified, alleged to be the king of corrupt people," he told the inquiry. "I have been given every other name and I have never responded to those issues. I believe it is important that we respect one another."

