S.Africa's Last White President FW De Klerk Dies: Foundation

Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:09 PM

S.Africa's last white president FW de Klerk dies: foundation

FW de Klerk, South Africa's last white president, has died aged 85, his foundation announced on Thursday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :FW de Klerk, South Africa's last white president, has died aged 85, his foundation announced on Thursday.

"It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle again," the statement said.

