S.Africa's Minister Who Flouted Lockdown Rules Sent On Leave

Wed 08th April 2020

S.Africa's minister who flouted lockdown rules sent on leave

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday placed on special leave a minister seen lunching at a friend's house in violation of the coronavirus lockdown

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday placed on special leave a minister seen lunching at a friend's house in violation of the coronavirus lockdown.

Ramaphosa has ordered a three-week national lockdown to try to brake the virus, which has infected 1,749 people, killing 13 of them, according to an official tally.

But a picture posted on Instagram on Sunday showed Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams having lunch with five other people at the home of a former deputy minister earlier that day.

"President Ramaphosa has placed the Minister on special leave for twomonths," the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa has "accepted the minister's apology for the violation but was unmoved by mitigating factors she tendered," it said.

