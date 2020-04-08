S.Africa's Minister Who Flouted Lockdown Rules Sent On Leave
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:58 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday placed on special leave a minister seen lunching at a friend's house in violation of the coronavirus lockdown.
Ramaphosa has ordered a three-week national lockdown to try to brake the virus, which has infected 1,749 people, killing 13 of them, according to an official tally.
But a picture posted on Instagram on Sunday showed Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams having lunch with five other people at the home of a former deputy minister earlier that day.
"President Ramaphosa has placed the Minister on special leave for twomonths," the presidency said in a statement.
Ramaphosa has "accepted the minister's apology for the violation but was unmoved by mitigating factors she tendered," it said.