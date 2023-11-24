(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) South Africa's ex-Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison in January after he was granted parole on Friday, a decade after he shot dead Reeva Steenkamp, in a crime that gripped the world, prison authorities said.

Steenkamp's mother, who had said she did not believe the ex-athlete was rehabilitated for he had not shown true remorse, was "satisfied" with the parole terms, which include therapy for anger and gender-based violence issues, according to her lawyer.

"She feels heard," June Steenkamp's lawyer, Tania Koen, told AFP.

"(The ruling) sends a clear message that gender-based violence won't be tolerated."

A parole board reviewing whether Pistorius, 37, was fit for social reintegration decided to allow him out of prison early, the department of correctional services said.

"Mr Pistorius will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections and will be subjected to supervision in compliance with parole conditions until his sentence expires," the department said.

He will be released on January 5.