UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa's Rail Stations In Ruins After Covid Lockdown Plunder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:31 PM

S.Africa's rail stations in ruins after Covid lockdown plunder

South Africa's railway infrastructure has been ravaged during coronavirus lockdown, with thieves plundering anything from cables and handrails to bricks and doors

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :South Africa's railway infrastructure has been ravaged during coronavirus lockdown, with thieves plundering anything from cables and handrails to bricks and doors.

In the strictest months of confinement last year, looters went to work on unguarded stations and railway infrastructure, making off with almost anything that could be ripped off or cut down and carted off.

Kliptown, a train station in the famous Johannesburg township of Soweto, lies in ruins, stripped bare of its windows and doors and even its roof.

Signalling and electric cables have been yanked out. Staircase railings have been sawn off.

Even the perimeter walls have not been spared, with bricks bashed out and hauled away.

"It's like an atomic bomb was thrown here... It's like a tsunami," lamented a community leader, George Mohlala, 37, pointing to the ruined station.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the country under a strict lockdown, railway stations were left unguarded.

More than 80 percent of the country's train stations have been vandalised, the state-owned rail operator Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) said.

What's left of the ticketing office in the Kliptown station are shards of glass -- the only evidence of turnstiles that once functioned here.

Related Topics

Africa Tsunami George Johannesburg South Africa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No 'piece of cake' to free Suez ship: salvage firm ..

1 minute ago

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago

Laporte 'confident' France tour to Australia will ..

1 minute ago

Video Conference Between Putin, Merkel, Macron Did ..

1 minute ago

China allocates relief funds to drought-hit areas

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days sees remarkable turnout on s ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.