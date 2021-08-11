South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday acknowledged there had been rampant state corruption while he was deputy to ex-president Jacob Zuma, but said he did not resign as that would have hampered his efforts to resist the rot

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday acknowledged there had been rampant state corruption while he was deputy to ex-president Jacob Zuma, but said he did not resign as that would have hampered his efforts to resist the rot.

Ramaphosa was appearing before a judicial panel probing the alleged mass looting of state coffers during Zuma's 2009-2018 presidency.

He served as Zuma's deputy for four years from 2014 before succeeding him in February 2018.

"I had five options: resign; speak out; acquiesce and abet; remain and keep silent; or remain and resist," Ramaphosa said.

But had he quit his job, "this action would have significantly impaired my ability to contribute to bring about an end" to the graft, he argued.

Ramaphosa said he decided to stay in order to "resist some of the more egregious and obvious abuses of power." It is Ramaphosa's second appearance before the panel.

Zuma played cat-and-mouse with the commission, answering questions only once in 2019 before walking out, saying he was being treated like a criminal.

This year, the country's top court ordered Zuma to return but he refused, and was last month handed a 15-month jail term for for contempt.