Johannesburg, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :

In papers filed to the Constitutional Court and made available to the media by his spokesman, the president petitioned to have the report "reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside." Ramaphosa also wants any possible impeachment process to be blocked, saying in his 59-page application that "any steps taken by the National Assembly pursuant to the report are equally unlawful and invalid.

" Lawmakers on Tuesday are due to debate a bombshell report submitted last week by a special inquiry into allegations Ramaphosa covered up a huge cash robbery at his farm.

Legislators will decide whether he should face a vote on forcing him from office.

To succeed, the vote would have to be approved by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly.

Ramaphosa insisted at the weekend that he would not resign.