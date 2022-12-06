UrduPoint.com

S.Africa's Ramaphosa Files Suit Over Damning Report

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 01:16 AM

S.Africa's Ramaphosa files suit over damning report

Embattled South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday mounted an 11th-hour legal bid to have a damning report that could lead to his impeachment for possible misconduct be annulled

Johannesburg, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Embattled South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday mounted an 11th-hour legal bid to have a damning report that could lead to his impeachment for possible misconduct be annulled.

In papers filed to the Constitutional Court and made available to the media by his spokesman, the president petitioned to have the report "reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside." Ramaphosa also wants any possible impeachment process to be blocked, saying in his 59-page application that "any steps taken by the National Assembly pursuant to the report are equally unlawful and invalid.

" Lawmakers on Tuesday are due to debate a bombshell report submitted last week by a special inquiry into allegations Ramaphosa covered up a huge cash robbery at his farm.

Legislators will decide whether he should face a vote on forcing him from office.

To succeed, the vote would have to be approved by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly.

Ramaphosa insisted at the weekend that he would not resign.

