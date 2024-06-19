S.Africa's Ramaphosa Sworn In For Second Full Term As President
Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa hailed "the beginning of a new era" on Wednesday as he was sworn in for a second full term as president after his weakened African National Congress (ANC) struck a hard-won government coalition deal to remain in power.
Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to re-elect the 71-year-old last week after a May 29 general election produced no outright winner for the first time in three decades.
"The formation of a government of national unity is a moment of profound significance. It is the beginning of a new era," Ramaphosa said, after taking the oath of office during a ceremony at the Union Buildings, the seat of government, in Pretoria.
"The voters of South Africa did not give any single party the full mandate to govern our country alone," he added, speaking before lawmakers, foreign dignitaries, religious and traditional leaders and cheering supporters.
"They have directed us to work together to address their plight and realise their aspirations.
"
Ramaphosa is expected to announce his cabinet in the coming days, as talks with coalition members continue.
Numerous heads of state, including Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Angola's Joao Lourenco, Congo Brazzaville's Denis Sassou Nguesso and Eswatini's absolute leader King Mswati III attended the inauguration.
Guests in suits, fancy dresses and coats to keep warm in the chilly winter weather started to arrive early in the morning amid a heavy police presence.
VIPs, some singing anti-apartheid struggle songs, were allowed into a small amphitheatre within the imposing, sandstone government building.
Other attendees, some holding South African flags, sat on a lawn outside as dancers and musicians performed on a big stage.
After Ramaphosa was sworn in, a band played the national anthem, followed by a 21-gun salute and a fly past by the air force.
