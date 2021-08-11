UrduPoint.com

S.Africa's Ramaphosa Testifies Before Graft Investigators

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:14 PM

S.Africa's Ramaphosa testifies before graft investigators

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday resumed his much-anticipated testimony in front of a judicial inquiry into corruption, a month after his predecessor was jailed for ignoring the same investigators

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday resumed his much-anticipated testimony in front of a judicial inquiry into corruption, a month after his predecessor was jailed for ignoring the same investigators.

It is Ramaphosa's second time appearing before the panel, which has been probing the alleged mass looting of state coffers during former president Jacob Zuma's 2009-2018 tenure.

Zuma started serving a 15-month prison term last month for contempt of court after he refused to appear before the commission, which has been hearing evidence for three years.

Ramaphosa will be answering questions as both the former deputy president under Zuma and as the current head of state.

The inquiry is a result of a 2016 investigation by the country's ombudswoman which found evidence that Zuma allowed the Guptas, a wealthy Indian migrant business family who won lucrative contracts with state companies, undue influence over the government.

Ramaphosa, who served as Zuma's deputy president for four years from 2014 before succeeding him in February 2018, came to power vowing to fight corruption.

During his first appearance before the commission in April, Ramaphosa admitted that corruption had taken hold within the ruling African National Congress party that has governed the nation since the end of the apartheid in 1994.

"State capture took place under our watch as the governing party," he said back then, adding that it involved some ANC members and leaders.

The graft inquiry will make recommendations to prosecutors when it concludes at the end of September.

Although attendance at the hearing was limited due to Covid-19 restrictions, opposition Democratic Alliance party leader John Steenhuisen and Ramaphosa's wife Tshepo Motsepe were among those in the gallery.

Related Topics

Hearing India Africa Corruption Contempt Of Court Business Wife Same Alliance February April September Congress 2016 2018 Family From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Cuban FM lauds China's contribution to anti-COVID- ..

Cuban FM lauds China's contribution to anti-COVID-19 fight

1 minute ago
 Briton arrested in Germany for 'spying for Russia' ..

Briton arrested in Germany for 'spying for Russia': prosecutors

1 minute ago
 Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smart ..

Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smartphone innovation

9 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 12,021 new COVID-19 cases, total ..

Philippines logs 12,021 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,688,040

1 minute ago
 WASA expedites cleanliness drive, de-silting

WASA expedites cleanliness drive, de-silting

2 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.