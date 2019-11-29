(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A South African court on Friday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's attempts to appeal against his corruption trial related to a 1990s arms deal.

The High Court in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg ruled that "Mr Zuma's leave to appeal is dismissed with costs".

He is alleged to have taken bribes worth four million rand ($270,000, 240,000 Euros) related to a $3.4 billion arms deal in 1999 when he was deputy president.