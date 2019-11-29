UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa's Zuma Loses Bid To Appeal Against Bribe Trial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 02:00 PM

S.Africa's Zuma loses bid to appeal against bribe trial

A South African court on Friday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's attempts to appeal against his corruption trial related to a 1990s arms deal

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A South African court on Friday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's attempts to appeal against his corruption trial related to a 1990s arms deal.

The High Court in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg ruled that "Mr Zuma's leave to appeal is dismissed with costs".

He is alleged to have taken bribes worth four million rand ($270,000, 240,000 Euros) related to a $3.4 billion arms deal in 1999 when he was deputy president.

Related Topics

Corruption Pietermaritzburg Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Exhibition of Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Winners ..

11 minutes ago

India to Provide $50Mln Credit Line to Sri Lanka f ..

11 minutes ago

Taliban say 'way too early' to speak of resuming t ..

11 minutes ago

Top cricket official barred from leaving Banglades ..

11 minutes ago

European stock markets drop at open

11 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.