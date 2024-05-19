Open Menu

S.Africa's Zuma Stages Rally Despite Candidacy Doubts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM

S.Africa's Zuma stages rally despite candidacy doubts

Soweto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Graft-tainted former South African president Jacob Zuma staged a huge election rally Saturday, vowing to return to power despite a legal challenge to his candidacy.

More than 30,000 supporters packed the Orlando Stadium in Soweto to hear their champion promise black South Africans more jobs and better wages.

"When we reach the final destination nobody will be poor, or unemployed, we are going to be doing things for all of us," the 82-year-old declared to cheers.

The elderly party leader appeared tired as he arrived in the stadium, escorted by MK militants in military fatigues and traditional Zulu warriors with spears and leopard skins.

But he rallied as he stepped forward to speak, leading the crowd in revolutionary song and speaking for more than an hour before launching into another chorus.

Between 2009 and 2018 Zuma served as a South Africa's fourth president in the post-apartheid era and leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

But he left office under the shadow of a corruption probe and was jailed in 2021 for contempt of court, a decision that triggered a wave of riots that left 350 people dead.

He has now launched a new party, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), to challenge his ANC successor Cyril Ramaphosa for the presidency in the general election on May 29.

In South Africa, a president is chosen by newly elected MPs, but electoral authorities say he should be barred from standing because of the conviction.

The Constitutional Court has been called on to decide the matter after a lower tribunal found in Zuma's favour, but Zuma's supporters plan to push on regardless.

There are concerns that if Zuma, still popular with many of his fellow Zulus, is declared ineligible at this late stage there may be another round of unrest.

Related Topics

Election Dead Corruption Militants Contempt Of Court Riots Poor Orlando South Africa May Congress 2018 All From Jobs Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

42 minutes ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

1 hour ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

1 hour ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

1 hour ago
 PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

1 hour ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

1 hour ago
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

1 hour ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

1 hour ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

1 hour ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

1 hour ago
 Body of addict man found from roadside

Body of addict man found from roadside

1 hour ago
 Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen

Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen

1 hour ago

More Stories From World