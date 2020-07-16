Safronov Defense Teams Receives Documents With State Secrets From Investigators - Lawyer

The defense team for Russian citizen Ivan Safronov, who is under arrest in Russia on suspicion of treason, has received files that contain state secrets which Safronov purportedly shared during his career as a journalist, his lawyer Ivan Pavlov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The defense team for Russian citizen Ivan Safronov, who is under arrest in Russia on suspicion of treason, has received files that contain state secrets which Safronov purportedly shared during his career as a journalist, his lawyer Ivan Pavlov told Sputnik.

"For the first time, materials constituting state secrets were presented as part of the investigation's petition to study a number of documents in court," Pavlov said.

The lawyer added that the defense team would try to divulge as much information as they are legally allowed to.

"We have seen it now. Whether or not we can comment on this, since the information is sealed, is another question. But we will find an opportunity to do so within the law, for this we will need time," Pavlov added.

Lawyer Daniil Nikiforov was removed from the meeting room of the Moscow City Court as he refused to sign a state secret nondisclosure agreement.