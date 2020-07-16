UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safronov Defense Teams Receives Documents With State Secrets From Investigators - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:48 PM

Safronov Defense Teams Receives Documents With State Secrets From Investigators - Lawyer

The defense team for Russian citizen Ivan Safronov, who is under arrest in Russia on suspicion of treason, has received files that contain state secrets which Safronov purportedly shared during his career as a journalist, his lawyer Ivan Pavlov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The defense team for Russian citizen Ivan Safronov, who is under arrest in Russia on suspicion of treason, has received files that contain state secrets which Safronov purportedly shared during his career as a journalist, his lawyer Ivan Pavlov told Sputnik.

"For the first time, materials constituting state secrets were presented as part of the investigation's petition to study a number of documents in court," Pavlov said.

The lawyer added that the defense team would try to divulge as much information as they are legally allowed to.

"We have seen it now. Whether or not we can comment on this, since the information is sealed, is another question. But we will find an opportunity to do so within the law, for this we will need time," Pavlov added.

Lawyer Daniil Nikiforov was removed from the meeting room of the Moscow City Court as he refused to sign a state secret nondisclosure agreement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkish Lira From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

16 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz says construction projects worth Rs 4 ..

26 minutes ago

ADAFSA, UAEU to boost cooperation in providing tra ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar highlights importance ..

36 minutes ago

ECB clears left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti from Cor ..

37 minutes ago

“Sindh Rejects Basha Dam” becomes top trend

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.