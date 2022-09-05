(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The defense team of Ivan Safronov, a former aide to the director of Roscosmos and a journalist, will appeal against his sentence in a high treason case, lawyer Daniil Nikiforov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a Moscow court found Safronov guilty of high treason and sentenced him to 22 years in jail.

"We will certainly appeal the verdict, moreover, we have no illusions, in this regard, we already have a complaint in our hands, we are ready to file it right now," the lawyer said.