MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Lawyer Ivan Pavlov, who was accused of disclosing data in the Ivan Safronov case and who previously left Russia, told Sputnik that he had been put on the wanted list by Russian investigators.

A case was initiated against Pavlov under Article 310 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Disclosure of preliminary investigation data"), he was charged. According to the lawyer, this is connected with the case of Ivan Safronov, an aide to Roscosmos CEO. Safronov is charged with treason, and Pavlov is defending him. The order to initiate the case states that the lawyer told the data of the preliminary investigation to the media without proper permission. In September, Pavlov announced that he had left Russia, citing the fact that the bans imposed in connection with the criminal case had gradually made his work impossible.

"On September 20, the investigator in my criminal case issued an order to put me on the wanted list. Despite the fact that neither me nor my lawyers have been summoned to the investigator since July, and my whereabouts are easy to establish it is enough to call me. But we learned about me on the wanted list from Ivan Safronov, who was informed about this by (FSB) investigator (Alexander) Chaban," Pavlov said.

Pavlov was the head of the human rights association Komanda 29 (Team 29). In mid-July, Roskomnadzor, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, blocked the website of Team 29; shortly thereafter, the association decided to stop working due to fears of criminal prosecution.