MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Lawyer Ivan Pavlov, who defends adviser to space agency Roscosmos' chief and former journalist Ivan Safronov in a treason case, says he has been warned by the Federal Security Service (FSB) about the consequences of sharing information regarding the investigation into his client.

All other lawyers have already signed non-disclosure statements.

"Yesterday, FSB investigator Chaban caught me in the Lefortovo detention facility and offered to give a non-disclosure statement. I refused, then he drew up a document with equal [legal] authority, [and] warned me about [legal] liability for sharing the investigation's information," Pavlov told reporters, adding that he now has to show restraint in his comments on the case, but will be able to participate in the investigation.

In July, Safronov was detained over allegations of transferring classified defense information, which amounts to treason. He has since denied the charges.

Space agency Roscosmos, where Safronov now works as an adviser to its chief, said that the detention was not related to his work for the space agency. Before Roscosmos, Safronov worked for the Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers for ten years, covering topics related to the defense and space industries. According to the Kommersant publishing house, the high treason accusations against Safronov are absurd, as he is a "true patriot." Vedomosti has urged an impartial and lawful examination of Safronov's case.