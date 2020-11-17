UrduPoint.com
Sagasti To Be Sworn In As Peru's Interim Leader On Tuesday - Congress

PERU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Peruvian Congressman Francisco Sagasti who has been elected head of Congress will be sworn in as the country's interim president on Tuesday, the Congress said in a statement.

"The solemn session for the assumption of the office of president of the republic is scheduled for tomorrow [Tuesday] at 4:00 p.m. [21:00 GMT]," the Congress announced on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Sagasti was elected head of the Peruvian Congress with 97 votes in favor and 26 against. This gives him the right to temporarily take the seat of the country's president. Mirtha Vasquez was elected the first vice-speaker of Congress, and she will become the head of Congress after Sagasti takes the main post of the country.

On Sunday, the Peruvian Congress held an emergency meeting, but was unable to determine the new president of the country, so other candidates were presented for Monday's meeting.

Peruvian Congress chairman Manuel Merino, who had assumed the duties of the country's interim president, announced his resignation on Sunday, after several days of mass protests.

On Sunday, 13 of the 18 ministers of the new Peruvian government resigned in protest against police brutality during mass demonstrations that started in the country after Congress decided to impeach President Martin Vizcarra over bribery allegations, which he denies.

On Saturday, at least two people were killed and over 90 were injured during mass protests in Peru against the impeachment of Vizcarra. Police reportedly used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

The Peruvian Constitutional Court demanded on Sunday that police conduct a search for over 40 people who remain missing following the protests.

Attorney General Zoraida Avalos said on Monday that an investigation had been launched into Merino, Prime Minister Antero Flores-Araoz and Interior Minister Gaston Rodriguez, who are suspected of being involved in the killings of peaceful demonstrators in Peru.

Peru's Congress impeached Vizcarra over corruption and bribery in a 105-19 vote on Monday, November 9. In mid-September, Vizcarra already made it through one impeachment vote, which was initiated over his alleged abuse of power for giving away controversial state contracts. Less than a month after that, he was confronted with new charges of bribery and corruption.

