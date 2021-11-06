UrduPoint.com

SAIC Plans To Launch New Models In Pakistan, Increases Production To 100,000 Units By 2025

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) is planning to launch new models in Pakistan and increase production to 100,000 units by 2025, Executive Vice President of SAIC, Zhao Aimin said on Saturday

In a briefing to Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque who visited the headquarters of Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) in Shanghai, Zhao said that its core businesses and its overseas projects.

SAIC was the top Chinese automakers with a large number of its own brands in both passenger and commercial vehicles. It was also actively promoting the commercialization of new energy vehicles.

Zhao further informed that the SAIC had successfully entered into Pakistan market with introduction of its MG model and started production in July 2021 in partnership with JW SEZ.

The company planned to expand its production base and also establish auto part and allied industries in Pakistan in future. It considered Pakistan as a potential long term market and was planning to launch new models in Pakistan and increase production to 100,000 units by 2025.

Ambassador welcomed SAIC Motors interest and investment in Pakistan and congratulated the company for its successful joint venture and start of production in Pakistan.

He briefed the Vice President about Pakistan's growing demand for cars and the government policies to attract new foreign automobile companies for producing conventional and as well electric cars. He assured SAIC for providing full facilitation in realizing its future investment plans.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the ambassador was warmly received by Zhao Aimin, Executive Vice President of SAIC.

