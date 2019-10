Conservative political outsider Kais Saeid has won Tunisia's presidential election with 72.71 percent of votes, the North African country's electoral commission said Monday

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Conservative political outsider Kais Saeid has won Tunisia 's presidential election with 72.71 percent of votes, the North African country's electoral commission said Monday.

Saied garnered 2.7 million votes against one million received by his rival business tycoon Nabil Karoui in Sunday's runoff, the commission said.