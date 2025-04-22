Saif Bin Zayed Meets Philippine Interior Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met in Abu Dhabi with Juanito Victor Remulla, Secretary of the Interior and Local Government of the Republic of the Philippines.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to step up cooperation and strengthen existing partnerships between the UAE and the Philippines, particularly in the fields of policing and security.
The meeting also marked the signing of a bilateral security agreement aimed at bolstering joint efforts in combating crime, and promoting the exchange of best practices and expertise between the two nations.
Present at the meeting were Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Police; Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Federal Anti-Narcotics Department; along with several senior officers from the Ministry of Interior.
Secretary Remulla was accompanied by Lilian de Leon, Assistant Secretary for International Affairs; Heidi Sy, Executive Assistant; and other members of the Philippine delegation.
