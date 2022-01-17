UrduPoint.com

Sailors Captured Off Nigerian Coast In Mid-December Released - Polish Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Sailors Captured Off Nigerian Coast in Mid-December Released - Polish Foreign Ministry

Crew members of the Tonsberg container ship captured by pirates in December in the Gulf of Guinea have been released, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Monday, adding that a Polish sailor who was among the hostages is already back home

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Crew members of the Tonsberg container ship captured by pirates in December in the Gulf of Guinea have been released, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Monday, adding that a Polish sailor who was among the hostages is already back home.

The incident appeared to be the sixth abduction of Polish citizens since 2013.

"The crew members, including the Polish citizen, captured in December 2021 off Nigerian coast, were released. The Pole is back home now and feeling well," the ministry said in a written statement.

On December 13, six members of the Tonsberg container ship were kidnapped, including citizens of Ukraine and the Philippines. One sailor managed to escape, but was injured by a gunshot to the leg and was then rescued by the Danish frigate Esbern Snare.

"The crew members were released due to the shipowner's actions and due to efficient professional cooperation of Polish consular and other authorities with Nigerian and Danish governments, as well as with the vessel's freight company," the ministry said, urging all Polish sailors to "always check before sailing for the world's dangerous regions, whether shipowners have appropriate kidnap and ransom insurances."

The Gulf of Guinea is notorious for piracy. The current rise in piracy is thought to be caused by political and economic instability, youth unemployment, and the poverty of the region, through which strategically important maritime routes pass. Vessels passing through this zone are advised to exercise special caution.�

Related Topics

Injured World Ukraine Company Philippines Guinea December All

Recent Stories

England to play Switzerland as part of World Cup b ..

England to play Switzerland as part of World Cup build-up

3 minutes ago
 Shariat Court seeks suggestions to stop fake trans ..

Shariat Court seeks suggestions to stop fake transgenders

3 minutes ago
 Germany 'to do all' to ensure Ukraine's security: ..

Germany 'to do all' to ensure Ukraine's security: Baerbock

3 minutes ago
 Sudanese Doctors Report 7 Protesters Killed in Kha ..

Sudanese Doctors Report 7 Protesters Killed in Khartoum on Monday

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan will never budge from its stance on Kashm ..

Pakistan will never budge from its stance on Kashmir: Babar Awan

34 minutes ago
 AJK police bust gang of looters

AJK police bust gang of looters

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.