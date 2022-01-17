Sailors Captured Off Nigerian Coast in Mid-December Released - Polish Foreign Ministry

Crew members of the Tonsberg container ship captured by pirates in December in the Gulf of Guinea have been released, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Monday, adding that a Polish sailor who was among the hostages is already back home

The incident appeared to be the sixth abduction of Polish citizens since 2013.

"The crew members, including the Polish citizen, captured in December 2021 off Nigerian coast, were released. The Pole is back home now and feeling well," the ministry said in a written statement.

On December 13, six members of the Tonsberg container ship were kidnapped, including citizens of Ukraine and the Philippines. One sailor managed to escape, but was injured by a gunshot to the leg and was then rescued by the Danish frigate Esbern Snare.

"The crew members were released due to the shipowner's actions and due to efficient professional cooperation of Polish consular and other authorities with Nigerian and Danish governments, as well as with the vessel's freight company," the ministry said, urging all Polish sailors to "always check before sailing for the world's dangerous regions, whether shipowners have appropriate kidnap and ransom insurances."

The Gulf of Guinea is notorious for piracy. The current rise in piracy is thought to be caused by political and economic instability, youth unemployment, and the poverty of the region, through which strategically important maritime routes pass. Vessels passing through this zone are advised to exercise special caution.�