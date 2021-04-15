UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sailors Kidnapped By Pirates In Gulf Of Guinea In March Were Released - Ship Owner

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:30 AM

Sailors Kidnapped by Pirates in Gulf of Guinea in March Were Released - Ship Owner

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) All the 15 crew members of Dutch company De Poli Shipmanagement's vessel who were kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea in March were eventually released and are now safe, they are now being repatriated to their home countries, spokesman Cor Radings told Sputnik on Thursday.

"De Poli Tankers are delighted to report that all fifteen of its officers and crew abducted from its vessel Davide B in the Gulf of Guinea on March 11 have been released and are now safe. The seafarers have meanwhile been in contact with their families. All crewmembers are in a relatively good condition given the difficult circumstances they have been under in the last weeks.

They have been receiving medical checks and are being repatriated to their home countries," Radings said.

According to the spokesman, De Poli Tankers CEO Chiara de Poli "is relieved and delighted the seafarers are safe and can return to their families in Eastern Europe and The Philippines."

De Poli highly appreciates the courage of the seafarers and thanks their families " for their patience and resilience," Radings continued.

"De Poli Tankers also are grateful to the professional advisors, our staff, authorities and all those who have helped to resolve this situation for their support throughout this difficult time," the spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Europe Company Philippines Guinea March All From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 April 2021

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

10 hours ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

10 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

10 hours ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.