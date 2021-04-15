Sailors Kidnapped by Pirates in Gulf of Guinea in March Were Released - Ship Owner

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) All the 15 crew members of Dutch company De Poli Shipmanagement's vessel who were kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea in March were eventually released and are now safe, they are now being repatriated to their home countries, spokesman Cor Radings told Sputnik on Thursday.

"De Poli Tankers are delighted to report that all fifteen of its officers and crew abducted from its vessel Davide B in the Gulf of Guinea on March 11 have been released and are now safe. The seafarers have meanwhile been in contact with their families. All crewmembers are in a relatively good condition given the difficult circumstances they have been under in the last weeks.

They have been receiving medical checks and are being repatriated to their home countries," Radings said.

According to the spokesman, De Poli Tankers CEO Chiara de Poli "is relieved and delighted the seafarers are safe and can return to their families in Eastern Europe and The Philippines."

De Poli highly appreciates the courage of the seafarers and thanks their families " for their patience and resilience," Radings continued.

"De Poli Tankers also are grateful to the professional advisors, our staff, authorities and all those who have helped to resolve this situation for their support throughout this difficult time," the spokesman concluded.