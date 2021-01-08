Sailors Kidnapped in Gulf of Guinea Released From Captivity - Russian Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Sailors kidnapped from the Agisilaos tanker in the Gulf of Guinea, including one Russian national, have been released from captivity, the Russian Embassy in Benin and Togo said Friday.

Previously, the Embassy said that four Agisilaos crew members had been kidnapped by pirates in late November.

"On January 7 this year, the sailors from the MV AGISILAOS tanker, including a Russian citizen, captured during the pirate attack on November 30, 2020, were released. Currently, the sailors are transferred to a medical facility in Abuja [Nigeria] for a medical examination," the embassy said in a statement.