UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sailors Kidnapped In Gulf Of Guinea Released From Captivity - Russian Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Sailors Kidnapped in Gulf of Guinea Released From Captivity - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Sailors kidnapped from the Agisilaos tanker in the Gulf of Guinea, including one Russian national, have been released from captivity, the Russian Embassy in Benin and Togo said Friday.

Previously, the Embassy said that four Agisilaos crew members had been kidnapped by pirates in late November.

"On January 7 this year, the sailors from the MV AGISILAOS tanker, including a Russian citizen, captured during the pirate attack on November 30, 2020, were released. Currently, the sailors are transferred to a medical facility in Abuja [Nigeria] for a medical examination," the embassy said in a statement.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Abuja Benin Togo Guinea January November 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 2,218 reco ..

59 minutes ago

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

2 hours ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

2 hours ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

2 hours ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.