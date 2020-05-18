UrduPoint.com
Saint Peter's Basilica In The Vatican Reopens

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:05 PM

Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican reopened to visitors on Monday after being closed for over two months under Italy's lockdown orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican reopened to visitors on Monday after being closed for over two months under Italy's lockdown orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A handful of visitors queued up, observing social distancing rules, and were watched by police officers wearing face masks before having their temperatures taken to enter the church, which has been closed since March 10.

